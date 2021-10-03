Gym chain lines up another location in St. Louis County

The new building is expected to be two stories and 30,000 square feet

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Planet Fitness franchisee has plans to open a gym in Bridgeton later this year.

The new building, at 12433 St. Charles Rock Road, is expected to be two stories and 30,000 square feet, similar to other Planet Fitness locations in Edwardsville, Washington and Festus, said Mike Hamilton, a franchise partner behind the deal.

It would be the third Planet Fitness in north St. Louis County, along with Ferguson, Florissant and Overland. There are 16 Planet Fitness locations in the St. Louis region. No other details about the deal were disclosed.

His partner, John Clancy, acquired the 2.36-acre vacant Bridgeton land from Dart Associates of Bridgeton LLC in a deal that closed in February. Pace Properties' Mike Swearngin, Patrick Willett and Connor Wiemann represented the seller. Clancy was represented by Kevin Shapiro of Location CRE. A sales price was not disclosed.