Planned Parenthood in St. Louis receives $9M gift, its largest ever, from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

ST. LOUIS — Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri has received what the organization said Wednesday is its largest ever one-time donation — $9 million — from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The gift is part of a $279 million donation Scott made to Planned Parenthood Federation of America and 21 of its affiliates.

What the local affiliate called a "historic investment in sexual and reproductive health care" in PPSLRSWMO’s bi-state region "signals an important sea-change in philanthropy that prioritizes state-based organizations, advocates, and providers fighting to protect and expand access to sexual and reproductive health care on the ground," officials said in a Wednesday press release.

“We are honored and humbled by this transformational gift," Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of PPSLRSWMO said in a statement. "As a leading sexual and reproductive health care provider caught between two realities — a red and blue state — our patients face some of the most complicated landscapes when accessing the care they need. This gift empowers our boots-on-the-ground teams. We commit to rebuilding a future where abortion, birth control, STI testing and treatments, and all reproductive health care is accessible and affordable, no matter what."