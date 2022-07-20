Popular Clayton cafe to reopen as new concept

A new health café from partners Conor VanBuskirk and Katy Fry will open Monday in Clayton, Missouri.

CLAYTON, Mo. — A new health cafe from partners Conor VanBuskirk and Katy Fry will open Monday at 8401 Maryland Ave. in the Clayton space previously occupied by Beets & Bones.

Beets & Bones, in which VanBuskirk was an original partner, closed in early June. The closure was shared in a video by chef and co-owner Nick Zotos on Instagram. It was unclear why the concept closed, but Zotos said he "decided to move on...it was kind of hindering my capabilities and creativity to expand at what I'm really good at doing which is juice and food..."

VanBuskirk will serve as CEO of the new concept — called Manifest Juice and Broth — while Fry will serve as COO and operating partner. VanBuskirk also owns Upshot Coffee, which has two locations in St. Charles County.

"We want to take the best parts of Beets and Bones — the juice & broth — and simplify the concept," VanBuskirk said in a statement. "Our goal is to make it seamless, pleasant, and enjoyable to quickly purchase what you came in for."

Fry and VanBuskirk, who met at a local farmers market, realized they both shared a passion for local produce and proteins, as well as responsible sourcing, officials said. Manifest Juice and Broth will focus on crafted juice, which will be exclusively bottled in glass, and sippable broth. Additional menu items like toast, salad and pastries will be available for indoor and outdoor dining, as well as carryout. One specialty blend black coffee on drip also will be featured.

