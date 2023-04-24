Post Holdings unit plans $146M egg production facility expansion

The company's Michael Foods unit plans to expand an egg production facility in Nowalk, Iowa.

ST. LOUIS — Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST), the St. Louis-based consumer packaged goods holding company, said its Michael Foods unit plans to expand an egg production facility.

Michael Foods' 150,000-square-foot plant in Nowalk, Iowa, where it processes eggs and precooked egg products, will add about 132,000 square feet, officials said Friday.

The expansion, which is expected to add about 186 new jobs, is slated to start construction in July this year with completion in December 2024, according to a company press release.

The expansion represents a capital investment of $146 million, including acquiring machinery and equipment to increase capacity, according to the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Of the 186 new jobs expected from the project, 25 will pay $30.38 per hour, according to IEDA. The agency's board approved $4.27 million in tax credits for the project through the state's High Quality Jobs Program, according to the Des Moines Register.