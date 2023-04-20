$6M earmarked for PowerPlex youth sports building hasn't been spent, St. Louis County says

An update from Big Sports on the status of its new site search was not immediately available Friday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Funds earmarked by St. Louis County for the redevelopment by youth sports complex PowerPlex have not been used by the developer, and are still available if the project finds an alternate site, a county official said.

The St. Louis County Council agreed in February 2021 to use $6 million in hotel tax money, revenue brought in from sales taxes at hotels in the county, to back the proposed $55 million PowerPlex youth sports destination at the site of the former St. Louis Mills mall in Hazelwood.