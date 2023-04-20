x
Business Journal

$6M earmarked for PowerPlex youth sports building hasn't been spent, St. Louis County says

An update from Big Sports on the status of its new site search was not immediately available Friday.
This rendering shows the stadium proposed as part of the PowerPlex youth sports destination planned at the former St. Louis Mills mall in Hazelwood. Industrial Commercial Properties.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Funds earmarked by St. Louis County for the redevelopment by youth sports complex PowerPlex have not been used by the developer, and are still available if the project finds an alternate site, a county official said.

The St. Louis County Council agreed in February 2021 to use $6 million in hotel tax money, revenue brought in from sales taxes at hotels in the county, to back the proposed $55 million PowerPlex youth sports destination at the site of the former St. Louis Mills mall in Hazelwood.

But the project, which had been in the works for more than five years, will not be built at the mall site after a deal fell through between PowerPlex developer Big Sports Properties and the mall’s new owner. Big Sports, led by Dan Buck, said that the company is looking for alternative sites for the project.

