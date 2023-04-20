PowerPlex developer drops $55M plan for youth sports complex at Hazelwood mall site

The project also had commitments from sporting goods retailers and numerous restaurants, hotels and entertainment partners, Big Sports said.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — PowerPlex, the $55 million youth sports complex that had long been planned at the former St. Louis Mills mall in Hazelwood, will not be part of the mall’s redevelopment currently underway and will cease operation of its existing sports fields there, as it looks for alternative sites.

PowerPlex developer Big Sports Properties was unable to reach a long-term lease agreement with the new owner of the mall in Hazelwood, Industrial Commercial Properties of Cleveland, Ohio, Big Sports said in a statement Thursday. ICP purchased the mall in October and is currently converting it into an industrial park, Hazelwood Business Park. Namdar Realty Group previously owned the mall.