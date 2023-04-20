PowerPlex developer drops $55M plan for youth sports complex at Hazelwood mall site

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — PowerPlex, the $55 million youth sports complex that had long been planned at the former St. Louis Mills mall in Hazelwood, will not be part of the mall’s redevelopment currently underway and will cease operation of its existing sports fields there, as it looks for alternative sites.
PowerPlex developer Big Sports Properties was unable to reach a long-term lease agreement with the new owner of the mall in Hazelwood, Industrial Commercial Properties of Cleveland, Ohio, Big Sports said in a statement Thursday. ICP purchased the mall in October and is currently converting it into an industrial park, Hazelwood Business Park. Namdar Realty Group previously owned the mall.
The existing 150,000 square feet of sports, entertainment and recreational spaces that Big Sports Properties built out on the mall site since 2018, including some indoor courts and facilities that are currently operating for youth sports, will close May 1, Big Sports said in a statement.