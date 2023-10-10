x
Business Journal

Progressive St. Louis alderwoman comes out against decriminalizing public urination for homeless people

Schweitzer, in her post, said that the city's homeless services providers should be "recognized and supported."
Alderwoman Anne Schweizer. Photo courtesy of Dilip Vishwanat.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis alderwoman typically considered among the board's left flank has come out against controversial legislation decriminalizing public urination and defecation for homeless people and making it easier to open homeless shelters in city neighborhoods, signaling that the bills may have a tough time passing.

"I do not support allowing unhoused folks (or pretty much anyone past toddlerhood) to urinate or defecate in public," Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer, who represents south side neighborhoods including Carondelet Park and Holly Hills, wrote in a post on social media. "I do not support muting neighborhood voices by substituting the conditional use process for the plat and petition process for large shelters. I do not support spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to prop up encampments that do not offer support services, heating or cooling, or shelter besides a tent. All the good intentions in the world do not equal good policy."

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

