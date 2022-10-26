Proper Cannabis adds local dispensary, prepares for increased demand

Proper recently completed construction on a dispensary in Bridgeton. It's expected to open sometime in the next 60 days.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — Proper Cannabis recently completed construction on its fourth St. Louis-area dispensary, the latest move in the company’s preparation for adult-use recreational cannabis sales that includes expanding to the other side of Missouri.

Last month, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, a constitutional amendment allowing adults 21 and older to use, possess and grow cannabis. The measure, which passed 53% to 47%, allows existing medical dispensaries, including Proper, to apply to transition to include adult-use sales through a comprehensive licensing process.

Pending a 60-day period for the state to approve or deny the license application, all approved existing medical dispensaries will likely be able to start adult-use sales in early February of next year.

Proper's new dispensary, located in Bridgeton, is expected to open sometime in the next 60 days, as it's additionally only awaiting final approval from the state, said Proper CEO John Pennington.

The St. Louis-based medical dispensary business' newest 2,500-square-foot location is in a building formerly occupied by Bank of America at 12430 St. Charles Rock Road. The building is owned by H.V. Real Estate Corp., an entity affiliated with Daniel Stegmann of Chesterfield-based Cypress Real Estate LLC that bought the property a year ago for $400,000, according to county and state records.

Proper already operates three medical dispensaries in the St. Louis area: a Crestwood location at 9933 Watson Road, a South County location at 7417 S. Lindbergh Blvd. and a Warrenton location at 711 N. State Highway 47.

Construction of the Bridgeton location was handled by St. Louis-based Impact Strategies and was completed on schedule this month, Impact said. Impact previously worked with Proper Cannabis in 2020 to renovate its South County and Warrenton locations, the construction company said.

Proper has already hired 15 new employees to operate the Bridgeton location, Pennington said. He added that the workers are currently working and training at the company’s other dispensaries and will be ready to move to the new location upon its opening.

Aside from its new dispensary locations, Proper Cannabis also is expanding at its production facility. While he declined to give an exact investment figure, Pennington previously told the Business Journal that the company recently invested tens of millions of dollars to increase its 58,000-square-foot cultivation space by 25,000 to 30,000 square feet, in preparation for a drastic increase in demand.

The number of people in Missouri purchasing cannabis products is likely to double, or even triple, once adult-use sales begin, Pennington said.

“We’ve been prepping for the adult use, and we’re ready to go,” he said. “I think we planned and budgeted accordingly in advance of the election, and now, we’re ready to tackle the next set of challenges and excitements.”

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.