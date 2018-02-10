BUSINESS JOURNAL — If your career goals include a stint as governor of a state, be aware your salary prospects are strongest if you can finagle an election victory in California, Pennsylvania or Tennessee. If you're in Maine, Colorado or Arizona ... not so much.

California, Pennsylvania and Tennessee pay their top elected officials more than anywhere else in the country, according to salary data compiled by The Business Journals. For reference, Texas' Governor Greg Abbott is paid about $48,000 less than California's Jerry Brown.

In Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson, who became governor following the resignation of former Gov. Eric Greitens, falls in the middle of the pack when it comes to pay. Greitens faced numerous scandals, including the revelation that he had an extramarital affair and the accusation that he photographed his mistress without her consent. Gov. Parson was sworn in on June 1 during a private swearing-in ceremony.

