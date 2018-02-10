This is the first installment in The St. Louis Business Journal's "Public Paychecks" series. The series examines the top-earning people and professions in various industries and government agencies in St. Louis and Missouri.

A salary of $4.35 million — that's how much the highest-earning university employee in Missouri made last year. It was Cuonzo Martin, the head coach of the men's basketball team at the University of Missouri - Columbia.

We wanted to know how much money college and university system employees make in Missouri, so we put together a database of publicly available salary data. We used data from colleges in Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois, as well as the University of Missouri System. Depending on the most recent data available for different schools, salary numbers are either from 2016, 2017 or 2018.

Some of the highest-paid individuals came from Washington University, St. Louis University and the University of Missouri - Columbia.

