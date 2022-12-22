Puttshack, a tech-infused mini golf and entertainment concept, opens in City Foundry STL

St. Louis’ 26,500-square-foot, two-story location includes four, nine-hole miniature golf courses, as well as a full dining menu and cocktail bar.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Puttshack, the indoor, technology-infused miniature golf entertainment concept founded by the creators of Topgolf, had a soft opening Monday in City Foundry STL, located at 3730 Foundry Way.

“It all started out from the love of the game, the love of food and beverage, and then combining the technology into that,” said Chris Rockwood, the company’s U.S. chief operating officer.

A patented technology, dubbed Trackaball, essentially puts a small computer inside each golf ball, which is then synced to a specific player and eliminates the need for manual scoring, he said.

And unlike traditional mini golf, participants at Puttshack are hoping for a high score, rather than a low score.

“We have really cool things built into the technology like ‘Super Tubes,’ where, if you get the ball into the special tube, you get even more points,” Rockwell said. “At the same time, if you get stuck in a hazard, it lowers your score.”

So, while in traditional mini golf a good score would be a one or two, a good score at Puttshack would be 50 or 60, he said.

In essence, Puttshack takes the mini golf concept and further “game-ifies” it, he continued.

St. Louis’ 26,500-square-foot, two-story location includes four, nine-hole miniature golf courses, as well as a full dining menu and cocktail bar.

The Foundry space is like existing locations of Puttshack in terms of its offerings, but since each location is designed specifically for its venue, the layout offers a unique experience, Rockwell said.