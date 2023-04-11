Quarrelsome Coffee opens in Central West End, uses fermentation to brew flavorful coffee

Quarrelsome Coffee opened March 27 at 33 N. Sarah St. in St. Louis' Central West End.

ST. LOUIS — Mark Schwarz, a St. Louis native, is no stranger to yeast. He co-founded Omega Yeast, a company that supplies craft yeast strains to brewers across the globe, with business partner Lance Shaner in 2013.

Schwarz and Shaner are using this experience in their latest venture: Quarrelsome Coffee, a new coffeehouse and roastery at 33 N. Sarah St. in the Central West End that opened March 27.

Schwarz said that two of the three types of coffee beans used at Quarrelsome are currently produced using a fermentation process in which ripe coffee cherries – the red fruit that encases the coffee bean seed – are soaked in a yeast solution after they’re harvested on farms in Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

Yeast feeds on the sugars in the coffee cherries and imparts new flavors that get infused into the coffee beans, which are then released as the beans are roasted and brewed.

