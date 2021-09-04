QuikTrip targets location on site of historic building, plans another nearby

The company said it is in the "very beginning stages" of redeveloping the site of the historic Session building

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Convenience store giant QuikTrip Corp. is targeting a location on the site of a historic building in South County, with plans for another nearby.

The Oklahoma company said it is in the "very beginning stages" of redeveloping the site of the historic Session building, also previously known as the Kassebaum building, at 5039 Lemay Ferry Road. It gave no proposed timeline for construction.

The building dates to 1913, according to information from St. Louis County, and was constructed as a store operated by August Kassebaum. It said the landmark and Kassebaum's home were previously spared by a highway widening.

It also described the structure: "Large letters spelling 'Kassebaum' are incorporated in a glazed plaque on the parapet."

The property, appraised at $485,000 by the government, is currently owned by Carol A. Session Trustee, records say.

But a QuikTrip spokeswoman, Aisha Jefferson-Smith, said the building "was evaluated and it will cost $3 million just to get it back up to code."

"Our goal is to be good neighbors in the community and help the city revitalize a property that has been left in disrepair," she said. The property is located in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Jefferson-Smith added that QuikTrip would "be honoring the significance of the historic location by taking brick from the building and constructing a small monument wall on the corner."

The company is eyeing another South County site for a convenience store with gas pumps.

