QuikTrip proposed for University City-owned site on Olive Boulevard

The city is looking for community feedback on the possible gas station

ST. LOUIS — QuikTrip is looking to build a convenience store and gas station at a city-owned site in University City, but officials are seeking community feedback first.

The University City Department of Planning and Development has received a conditional-use permit application from QuikTrip to construct a roughly 5,000-square-foot QuikTrip convenience store and gas station with six pumps at 7579 Olive Blvd., near the intersection of Olive with North and South Road.

The city owns the 2-acre property after a judge granted the property back to the city in a court dispute that arose from a developer’s failed attempt to build a microbrewery on the site.

The city is looking for community feedback on the possible gas station. The first step of University City’s conditional-use process is consideration by the city’s Plan Commission, which includes a public hearing and notifications to surrounding property owners. If approved by the Plan Commission, the permit would be presented for approval to the City Council. Exact dates for these meetings are still being determined and will be posted on the city’s calendar at www.ucitymo.org/calendar, the city said.

“We are pleased that QuikTrip is interested in University City for a new location,” City Manager Gregory Rose said in a statement. “The new store and fuel facility would enhance this underutilized intersection and be an added convenience both to our residents and visitors."

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.