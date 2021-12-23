QuikTrip buys property from University City for gas station

The new QuikTrip location would open in late 2022

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — QuikTrip Corp. has purchased a site for a future gas station from University City.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based convenience store and gas station operator closed Tuesday on a $1.1 million purchase of 2 acres at 7579 Olive Blvd. near the intersection with North and South Road. QuikTrip wants to construct a roughly 5,000-square-foot QuikTrip convenience store and six-pump fuel facility on the site, which was purchased from University City. The new QuikTrip location would open in late 2022 and it is expected to provide more than a dozen full- and part-time jobs, according to a news release.

“We are excited to welcome QuikTrip to University City,” City Manager Gregory Rose said in a statement. “The new store and fuel facility will enhance this intersection and add convenience for residents and visitors.”

QuikTrip sees the intersection as an ideal site for one of its gas stations because it already has a stoplight and high volume of traffic along Olive Boulevard, the city said when the deal was first announced in August, ahead of public feedback on the proposal.

QuikTrip has at least 61 locations in the St. Louis area, according to its website, with plans for several more in the works, including a location under contract at the corner of Lindbergh Boulevard and Lemay Ferry Road by the South County Center mall, and another site under contract at the nearby site of a historic building.

University City came to hold the Olive property after a judge previously granted it back the land in a court dispute that arose from a developer’s failed attempt to build a microbrewery on the site.