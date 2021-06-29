Quincy Street Bistro closes doors, a move owner says he hopes is temporary

"We are hopeful that this decision will only have to be temporary, and that we will be able to come back bigger and better than ever on the other side."

ST. LOUIS — Quincy Street Bistro, a restaurant in St. Louis' Princeton Heights neighborhood, shut its doors effective Tuesday, according to a social media post.

Owner Todd Tiefenauer, in a blog post on the restaurant's website and shared on Facebook, said that he had applied for grants through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. "We have hopes that those much-needed funds will come through, for us and for many others like us," he wrote. "However, faced with the growing number of issues and legal snags that the RRF has been facing, we are not anticipating hearing anything from them any time soon.

"So it is with deep regrets that we announce that, as of today, we are closing our doors," Tiefenauer continued. "We are hopeful that this decision will only have to be temporary, and that we will be able to come back bigger and better than ever on the other side."

The restaurant, at 6931 Gravois Ave. at Quincy Street, offered a varied menu including appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, soups and salads.

Tiefenauer, a 30-year food industry veteran, bought the restaurant last fall from its prior owners, Mike and Sue Enright, who had operated the business from 2011 until they closed it in October 2018. (The Enrights still own the building, according to city records.)

Tiefenauer reopened the restaurant in November 2020, "in the midst of a world-wide pandemic, in the hopes of being able to be one of those few success stories to come out of a year of crazy and uncertainty," he wrote in his blog.