Fast-causal chicken restaurant plans 2nd Metro East location

The restaurant would be located at the corner of Governors Parkway and Troy Road in Edwardsville.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A fast-casual restaurant known for its chicken finger meals plans to open its second location in Metro East.

Raising Cane’s is requesting a special-use permit for a drive-thru restaurant at 2104 Governors Parkway in Edwardsville, according to filings with the city. The restaurant would be located at the corner of Governors Parkway and Troy Road. The vacant corner site currently serves as part of the paved parking lot in front of the BJC HealthCare Outpatient Center built inside a former grocery store.

The Edwardsville Zoning Board of Appeals voted last week to recommend the permit request and a setback variance for the restaurant to the city council, which could vote on the project at a meeting Thursday.

The new restaurant building would be a prototype design measuring 3,062 square feet, with two drive-thru lanes covered by a canopy, according to designs submitted to the city

