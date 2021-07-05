Sports merchandise store Rally House adds St. Charles County location

Each of its stores carries locally inspired apparel, merchandise and gifts, including goods licensed by area professional and college sports teams

O'FALLON, Mo. — Rally House, a growing retailer of licensed sports team apparel and merchandise, has added a store at 2128 Highway K in O'Fallon, Missouri.

The new store, the Lenexa, Kansas-based company's seventh St. Louis-area location, opened Friday in The Shops at Laura Hill. The mall also holds locations of Kohl's, Target and several restaurant chains.

Each of its stores carries locally inspired apparel, merchandise and gifts, including goods licensed by area professional and college sports teams. In addition to carrying products licensed by St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues and St. Louis City SC, the company has struck deals with St. Louis-based companies, including Imo's Pizza and Saint Louis Brewery.

College team merchandise includes Missouri Tigers and Saint Louis Billikens, among others.

"We really love the passion and local pride here in St. Louis," Rally House CEO Aaron Liebert said this week in a statement. "The people here are not only prideful of their local sports teams and colleges but also their city and heritage. Our stores work hard to ensure Rally House is a one-stop shop for all their local and sports apparel needs."

The family-owned business has been growing. Prior to this opening, the company had opened 14 new stores this year, with plans to add 15 more before Christmas, officials told the Kansas City Business Journal earlier this month. The retailer has taken over locations that previously would have been out of its budget, as attractive locations opened up when other retailers shuttered stores during the pandemic, Liebert told the publication.