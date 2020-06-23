College to open campus in Troy, Missouri

The facility, to total 25,000 square feet, is slated to open in fall 2021, officials said

TROY, Mo. — Ranken Technical College said this month it will open a $7.5 million campus in Troy, Missouri, about an hour northwest of St. Louis.

The facility, to total 25,000 square feet, is slated to open in fall 2021, officials said. The $7.5 million total projected cost includes the land, construction and equipment, a spokeswoman said.

Lincoln County last week was awarded a $5.1 million grant by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, which will provide up to 80% reimbursement for the facility's costs. The state of Missouri is helping with funding of $1 million, officials said.

Ranken offers programs in applied management, precision machine technology, and auto maintenance and repair.

The college said its new west campus in Troy would operate with a ninth-through-14th-grade structure. Students in grades nine through 10 will focus on academics and career exploration, it said, while grades 11 through 13 will focus on skill development and work-based learning. After completing that level, students will earn associate's degrees or professional certifications. After a final grade, 14, they'll earn Bachelor of Science degrees in applied management.

Ranken and Lincoln County R-III School District said they have a partnership through which certain Troy Buchanan High Schools students may enroll at Ranken's Wentzville campus in a similar dual enrollment program.

