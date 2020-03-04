WASHINGTON, Mo. — Town & Country-based Rawlings Sporting Goods is laying off 130 workers at a plant in Washington, Missouri.

"The layoff is a result of the unforeseeable, dramatic downturn in business caused by the coronavirus natural disaster resulting in postponement of baseball-related activities and resulting impact on production," it said in a letter to the state.

The employees aren't unionized, and the company said it anticipates the layoffs, which happened March 27, to be temporary. The facility is at 200 Westlink Drive.

Company officials couldn't be reached for comment.

Seidler Equity Partners, a private equity group based in Marina del Rey, California, owns Rawlings. Major League Baseball has a stake in the business, which manufactures baseball and other sports equipment.

