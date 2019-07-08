ST. LOUIS - It has been a busy year for the local restaurant scene.

From new openings like Quattro Trattoria + Pizzeria inside The Westin St. Louis hotel, to the closing of Derek Schulze's Red Oak Biscuits and Fried, a lot has happened since March.

Schulze announced in July that his restaurants, Red Oak Biscuits and Fried, would close. He cited permit issues and violence, but did not share any specific examples of either.

Last year, we saw the closing of the beloved Porano at the Mercantile Exchange building in downtown St. Louis. Owner Gerard Craft cited the lack of convention business for the closure. In April this year, Sugarfire Smoke House founder Mike Johnson unveiled the second location of his Hi-Pointe Drive-In — in the space previously occupied by Porano.

Chef, owner and recent James Beard Award nominee Nick Bognar opened the highly-anticipated Indo in June at 1641 Tower Grove Ave. Indo took over the space previously occupied by Good Fortune, which closed in February.

An exciting project to look forward to later this year is Ben Grupe's Tempus restaurant, which will open in The Grove neighborhood. The James Beard Award-nominated chef will open Tempus at 4370 Manchester Ave., offering a-la-carte and prix fixe dinner service.

For additional closings, openings and future project announcements, scroll through our gallery here. All of the items mentioned in our photo gallery were announced between March and July.