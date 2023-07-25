A city of St. Louis board eyes incentives for development of 2 vacant city schools

The Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority will consider incentives for projects at two former St. Louis Public Schools sites when it meets Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS — A city board is eyeing incentives for the redevelopment of two vacant former St. Louis schools.

The Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, the city of St. Louis' urban renewal board, will consider incentives for projects at two former St. Louis Public Schools sites when it meets Wednesday afternoon: at Cleveland High School in Dutchtown and Fanning School in Tower Grove South. Both properties, vacant for years, are still owned by the school district.

Developer Goodco LLC has submitted a redevelopment plan for the former Cleveland High School, at 4352 Louisiana Ave., which has been vacant since 2006, the city said.

No development details or costs were given in city documents on the proposed mixed-use development, but the project would qualify for a 25-year property tax abatement, according to filings.

The historic school was built in 1915 and has more than 235,000 square feet that “can be converted to a variety of commercial or residential uses,” the city said.