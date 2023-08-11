Renovated senior apartments in north St. Louis County open after $6.5M investment

Veronica Place at 1425 N. New Florissant Road held its grand opening July 26.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — An elementary school-turned-senior living center in Florissant has been repurposed into a more modern apartment complex catering to people 55 years of age and older.

Veronica Place at 1425 N. New Florissant Road held its grand opening July 26. The senior living community, intended for “active” seniors, has 78 one- and two-bedroom apartments that are “fully modernized yet affordable,” the developer said in a news release.

STRAQR Investment Funds acquired the property in December, along with another senior living center, St. Catherine Retirement Community at 3350 St. Catherine St., 2 miles away in Florissant, according to the release.

The purchase price was not disclosed, but total acquisition and development costs for both Veronica Place and St. Catherine were about $6.5 million, said Kurt Hunter, a partner in one of STRAQR’s fund managers, Strategic Advisors LLC, in a statement. The renovated St. Catherine, with 85 senior living apartments, offers dining, transportation and other support services.

