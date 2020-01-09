Repertory Theatre of St. Louis to begin in-person shows in spring 2021

The nonprofit organization will present the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” in March 2021 on its home stage

ST. LOUIS — The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis said Tuesday that it will begin live, in-person performances in March 2021, rather than begin its already-delayed season in December as previously planned.

The nonprofit organization will present the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” in March 2021 on its home stage, the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts at Webster University. In May 2021, The Rep will present the play “Mlima’s Tale” at COCA’s new Berges Theatre.

Before the pandemic shut down the theater in March, The Rep had announced a 2020-2021 schedule that would begin in September and split six Mainstage shows between the Loretto-Hilton and Berges theaters, and add a production of “A Christmas Carol” as an annual holiday offering.

But in June, The Rep said it would postpone its 2020-2021 season until at least December 2020, with plans to reopen with “A Christmas Carol” and run an extended winter/spring season in 2021.

The holiday show no longer appears on The Rep’s schedule.

“Over the past months we have not been able to gather together in the theater, but the hunger for storytelling that illuminates our humanity is fiercer than ever,” Hana Sharif, The Rep’s artistic director, said Tuesday in a statement. “I still believe that great art can transform lives, so we have adapted this season to create unique and safe opportunities to bring arts to our community.”

The Rep continues to develop safety plans for all in-person performances, officials said.

The nonprofit organization said its artists are creating a hybrid of interactive, site-specific and “virtual experiences” and will announce those initiatives throughout the fall and winter.

The Rep’s first virtual event of its 2020-2021 season is a one-night-only, staged reading of “Black Like Me” by Monty Cole, based on the memoir by John Howard Griffin. The reading will be streamed online for free Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Viewers can register here for a free “virtual seat."

