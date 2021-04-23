Massive residential project planned for former 100-acre south county office campus

Construction is expected to begin this fall

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The former 100-acre south county campus of insurance firm MetLife will turn into a massive residential development with nearly 400 housing units, according to plans outlined Thursday.

The project, called Tesson Ridge, is being led by St. Charles-based Propper Construction Services and will include a mix of multifamily and single-family housing as well as a commercial component spread across four distinct developments at the site, located between Tesson Ferry Road and Keller Road, about 2 miles south of the Interstate 270 and Highway 21 interchange.

The four components of the project include:

The Manors at Tesson Ridge, which will feature single-family homes “built by a premier home builder with experience in the luxury market," according to a news release. The project's website said a search for a homebuilder for the project is underway. Homes are expected to be priced between the low $500,000s to $1 million-plus. The development will be limited to 110 homes.

The Residences at Tesson Ridge, which will consist of luxury apartments totaling around 210 units described as "upscale," with amenities such as a fitness center, swimming pool, sports courts and community room.

The Villas at Tesson Ridge, which will include up to 60 single-family homes starting at $250,000.

The Shops at Tesson Ridge, which will include a mix of retail, restaurant, office and medical tenants.

Construction is expected to begin this fall, though a spokeswoman said the cost of the project and a timeline for when it will be complete are not yet known.

MetLife had vacated the campus in 2019 when it relocated employees to a new office in Creve Coeur. The site had served as the longtime home for General American Life Insurance Co., formerly one of St. Louis' biggest privately held companies with $3.9 billion in revenue before MetLife acquired it in 1999.