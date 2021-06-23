Irish pub in St. Louis County to close this weekend

“We have poured our hearts and souls into making The Pub the most welcoming and friendly gathering place in the area,” a Facebook post said

WARSON WOODS, Mo. — A Warson Woods restaurant and bar along Manchester Road has announced it will close its doors for good following service on Saturday.

J Greene’s Irish Pub, located at 10017 Manchester Road, made the announcement Wednesday on social media and thanked its patrons and staff members. The restaurant was started in 2011 by Jason and Juliet Greene.

“We have poured our hearts and souls into making The Pub the most welcoming and friendly gathering place in the area,” the Facebook post said. “All of our efforts towards this goal have been returned many, many, many times over by our customers who have become a part of our family. We have been privileged to share so many of life’s most ecstatic and forlorn moments with our new community. We will never be able to repay all of the love and support that we have received which is appreciated far more than you will ever know.”

J Greene’s was known for its made-from-scratch, in-house menu and also offered banquet space and catering services. The restaurant, like many others, expanded carry-out services and adjusted hours in the face of the pandemic.

“Our last day will be Saturday, June 26th,” the post read. “If you would like to stop by this last week, we would love to see you whether it is just to share a story & say good-bye, to have a quick drink or to enjoy one last lunch or dinner.”