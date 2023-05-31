x
'We just kept pivoting': Acclaimed restaurateur, chef says fine dining has 'never been stronger' than today's post-Covid landscape

ST. LOUIS — Rob Connoley has been reading about the death of fine dining for his entire career.

The prediction, though, has never been accurate — and still isn't.

Connoley, owner and head chef of Bulrush, said the industry "has never been stronger," and that his acclaimed Midtown restaurant, which specializes in locally foraged and sourced 19th century-Ozark cuisine, has been booked out for nine months and is in “a really strong position."

The secret, he said, is to "just keep pivoting."

Facing the calamity of the pandemic, Connoley said he saw himself with two options: Either embrace the changing landscape by accepting aid and finding new ways to generate revenue, or reject it and go under.

Connoley chose the former and said that the mindset shift and newfound ability to be quick on his feet continues to have a positive affect on business.

