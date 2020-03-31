WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A full-service sports bar and restaurant is on to deck open in Wentzville later this year.

Construction of Junction House were already underway prior to COVID-19 hitting the St. Louis region, owner Keith Horneker said. His restaurant is to be the anchor tenant for a 14,000-square-foot space that also will feature F45 fitness center at 1311 Lodora Drive in the new mixed-use development The Junction of Wentzville that's also home to Sugarfire Smokehouse and apartments. Junction House will have an outdoor patio and a 1,500-square-foot rooftop space for public use and private events.

He still believes he can keep to his original timeline of opening in mid- to late-summer.

"Although, I’d be lying if I sat here and told you that it’s not a concern that we think about each and every single day in regards to what the future may hold. It’s a pretty scary situation right now not knowing the answers for the things to come," Horneker said in an email. "However, what the future has in store is completely out of our hands. All we can do is continue to roll with the punches, do our best to get through it with everyone else, and hope for the best.

Junction House is the latest new restaurant to be announced during the coronavirus pandemic that has severely impacted the restaurant industry in St. Louis. On Point Hospitality, which owns Yellowbelly and Retreat Gastropub, also announced this week its plan to open another restaurant this spring or summer.

