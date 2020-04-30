Retailers sign on at $50M Metro East project despite COVID-19 uncertainty

Trace on the Parkway officials said they have yet to hear from tenants about how openings will be impacted by the pandemic

ST. LOUIS — More retailers have signed on at a $50 million mixed-use development in Edwardsville despite concerns about Covid-19.

However, Trace on the Parkway officials said they have yet to hear from tenants about how openings will be impacted by the pandemic. No specific opening dates have been set for the tenants.

Trace on the Parkway is located at the intersection of Governors Parkway and Route 157 on the former site of the Madison Mutual Insurance Co. headquarters. Beyond retail, the project includes 166 apartments and eight townhomes. Some residents already have moved in, said Kunkel Wittenauer Group, which is the residential property manager for the project. Highland, Illinois-based Plocher Construction Co. is the developer. Construction began over a year ago.

The retailers set to open at the Trace on the Parkway sometime this year are:

Blue Violet Restaurant

Goshen Coffee Co. (which will feature a drive-thru)

Taste of Lebanon Restaurant

Trends’ter Clothing Boutique

Willow & Moss Photography

