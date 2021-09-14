Revel Kitchen to open new location in Kirkwood

The Kirkwood location will have the same menu items as the restaurant's Brentwood location

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Simon and Angelica Lusky will open a third location of their Revel Kitchen in Kirkwood this October.

The health-conscious restaurant will be located at 11215 Manchester Road — in the space previously occupied by SymBowl and in the same center as Nathaniel Reed Bakery. SymBowl closed its doors in December 2020.

"As things begin to settle down a bit, after a long pandemic, Revel has finally found a home for a new location," the couple said in a statement. "The conversation had been going for a while, and finally everything aligned and a lease was signed the first week of September."

The Kirkwood location will have the same menu items as the restaurant's Brentwood location, including build-your-own bowls and salads, cold-pressed juices, all fruit smoothies and snacks. The menu will be almost entirely gluten-free and will offer vegan and vegetarian options. Revel also has a location in Clayton.