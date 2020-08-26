Road repair planned at Lambert airport this week

The work will target areas of the concrete roadway in need of repair on Lambert International Boulevard between the two terminals

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport will begin work Tuesday morning on a road repair project along Terminals 1 and 2.

Called a "spot slab repair," the work will target areas of the concrete roadway in need of repair on Lambert International Boulevard between the two terminals.

Contractor RV Wagner Construction will close one lane at a time in the entire length of the roadway for about one week, officials said. For each lane closed, the contractor will install traffic control and then patch with concrete specific sections of the road.

The work will include saw cutting, needed demolition, prepping and pouring concrete on the lanes as they are closed.

The project is slated to take about four weeks, pending the weather, officials said. The contractor will work on the sites Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The affected lanes will be closed during nonwork hours to allow the concrete to cure.

The sequence of lane closures along Lambert International Boulevard:

Starting Tuesday, August 25, 2020 – the northern most lane of westbound LIB

Scheduled to start Monday, August 31, 2020 – the southernmost lane of westbound LIB

Scheduled to start Monday, September 7, 2020 – the northern most lane of eastbound LIB

Scheduled to start Monday, September 14, 2020 – the southernmost lane of eastbound LIB