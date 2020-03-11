Roeslein & Associates acquires Indiana manufacturer

Sager provides conveyance equipment for the canmaking industry. The acquisition adds 100,000 square feet of conveyance fabrication space and 30 employees to Roeslein’s global fabrication operations, officials said. The Indiana facility, which will do business as Roeslein & Associates of Indiana LLC, will be led by longtime Sager employee Jerry Eapmon as production manager, with Alex Strelinski as operations manager.

“This is a huge opportunity for both companies to come together to better serve the canmaking market,” Rob Campbell, Roeslein’s division president, manufacturing, said Oct. 30 in a statement. “We have been working closely with Sager for the last 25 years and have developed a strong relationship. Bringing them into the Roeslein family will allow us to better serve our clients in a time when the global demand for aluminum beverage cans is unprecedented. This acquisition will allow us to further expand our production capabilities for the Pride Conveyance line of products and services.”