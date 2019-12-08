KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Colorado-based fast-casual chain Rush Bowls is adding a second St. Louis-area location, in Kirkwood. The concept opened its first local spot in 2018 in the Central West End.

Rush Bowls will open Thursday at 343 S. Kirkwood Road, owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Kim and Ken Moroney. The couple is signed on for at least three more St. Louis locations over the next several years, officials said.

"We are thrilled to continue introducing Rush Bowls to the St. Louis area," Kim Moroney said in a statement. "The community has really embraced us over the last year and we love that we are able to make healthy eating easier for so many in the area. A healthy lifestyle has always been an important part of our lives, and now others can make health a priority as well."

Rush Bowls serves meals on the go in the form of bowls made from blended fruits and vegetables and topped with organic granola and honey, among other ingredients. The restaurant has 40 bowls on its menu.

The company was founded in 2004 by former Wall Street executive Andrew Pudalov.

The franchise fee for a Rush Bowls establishment is $45,000, according to the Rush Bowls website. The total estimated initial investment is between #235,000 and $577,000.