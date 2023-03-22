When The Hill's highly anticipated sushi restaurant will open

Nick Bognar earlier this year was named a semifinalist for the 2023 James Beard Foundation Awards.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Editor's note: The above video aired on May 13, 2020.

Sado, the highly anticipated, sushi-focused second restaurant concept from James Beard-recognized chef Nick Bognar, will open March 28.

Bognar earlier this year was named a semifinalist for the 2023 James Beard Foundation Awards. He was previously named a James Beard Rising Star Chef nominee in 2019 and 2020, and, in the latter year, his restaurant Indo received a nod for Best New Restaurant.

“I am absolutely excited to serve our food again, in the city, in a place that can allow for more people to come in,” he said.

Sado will be the first Asian restaurant on the Hill, which Bognar said caused online chatter surrounding its place in the long-established Italian American neighborhood.

Located at 5201 Shaw Ave., which was previously home to Giovanni’s on the Hill, the restaurant’s opening was delayed from an anticipated fall 2022 opening, largely due to construction and equipment delays caused by supply chain snarls.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.