Saint Louis Art Museum adds new position to tackle diversity efforts

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Art Museum has promoted Renée Brummell Franklin to the new position of chief diversity officer, to oversee the implementation of a report on diversity, equity, access and inclusion that the organization adopted last summer. The appointment is effective Jan. 1.

"For more than 20 years, Renée has played a critical role in expanding community programs and reaching new and diverse audiences," Brent Benjamin, director of SLAM, said in a statement. "In her new role, Renée will oversee these ongoing efforts and work on new projects that will engage, include, and represent the full diversity of the St. Louis community."

Franklin joined the museum in 1998 as coordinator of community outreach programs. Most recently, she served as director of audience development, leading the museum's efforts to expand and cultivate relationships with diverse audiences, officials said.

She helped develop several successful initiatives at the museum, including Friends of African American Art Collectors Circle, the Art with Us youth residency program and the Teen Assistant Program, a mentoring program that includes paid, summer employment. Franklin also has overseen the Romare Bearden Graduate Museum Fellowship, which helps increase underrepresented professionals working in museums.

Franklin received a master's degree in education and an MBA from Webster University and a bachelor's degree in marketing and business administration from Towson University, in Maryland. She volunteers on numerous boards and committees, including the World Trade Center St. Louis, St. Louis Mosaic Project and Gateway Korea Foundation.

She also is a founding member of the National Alliance of African American Art Support Groups, is co-chair of the local program pairing St. Louis with St. Louis Senegal, and was named the Missouri state coordinator for Sister Cities International.