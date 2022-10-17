St. Louis-area trampoline parks look to new attractions as business rebounds

Social media has helped promote new attractions, and consumers more willing to pay for experiences after many shuttered during the pandemic.

ST. LOUIS — Sky Zone trampoline parks in the St. Louis region are reaching new heights, in every sense of the word.

Two locations of the Los Angeles-based indoor trampoline park chain, located at 631 Gravois Road in Fenton and at 10850 Lincoln Trail in Fairview Heights, recently expanded to include new attractions like air courts, multi-court sporting arenas with an air-filled floor that allow for tricks and stunts and drop slides that send guests free-falling.

“We’re constantly innovating and putting new attractions in,” said Bron Launsby, a Sky Zone franchisee and the owner of the Fenton and Fairview Heights parks.

Launsby said he typically sees new attractions lift park sales and attendance for about 15-18 months following installation. As a result, that timeframe is also how often he typically updates his parks, whether that be in the form of a new attraction; programs and events, like birthday parties, fundraisers and corporate outings; or general repairs and upkeep, he said.

The most recent round of new attractions and general improvements at his St. Louis parks cost around $600,000 each. So far, Launsby said he is seeing a positive return on the investment.

At the Fenton park specifically, he reports a 50% increase in revenue on a year-over-year basis. A few factors are helping to drive traffic: social media has helped spread the word quickly regarding new attractions, and consumers are still more willing to pay for experiences after many shuttered amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Launsby’s parks took a significant hit in 2020. The Fenton park was closed for about four months, and the Fairview Heights park closed for nearly a full year.

2021 was a different story, as the business rebounded significantly to 2019 numbers, Launsby said, due to pent up consumer demand.

Since its founding in 2004, Sky Zone has grown to become a leader in the rapidly growing indoor active entertainment industry, with more than 170 locations, as of September 2021, around the world.

