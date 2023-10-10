Saint Louis University opens new $20M athletics facility

ST. LOUIS — After becoming president of Saint Louis University in 2014, Fred Pestello said that conversations began shortly with Athletic Director Chris May about expanding SLU’s athletic complex.

“Chris was determined. And it took years to get some traction,” Pestello said. “But Chris never wavered.”

May’s vision has come to fruition nearly a decade later. SLU on Monday held a ribbon-cutting for its new $20 million O’Loughlin Family Champions Center, a 25,000-square-foot facility designed to provide services for the university’s 400-plus student-athletes. It's a facility Pestello said Monday will help SLU compete at higher levels athletically, better serve its student-athletes and help attract future students.