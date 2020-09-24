Saint Louis University looks to Ohio for next business school dean

Barnali Gupta's appointment is effective Jan. 1

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University has named an economist and university administrator from Ohio as the next dean of the Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business.

Barnali Gupta, currently associate dean for curriculum in the Farmer School of Business at Miami University of Ohio, will hold the post of Edward Jones dean, a named deanship established after the St. Louis-based financial services firm's $1 million gift to SLU in 2017. Her appointment is effective Jan. 1.

Gupta has served on Miami University's faculty since 1993 and took her current post in 2016 after having served as director of graduate studies in the economics department.

In addition to her administrative role, Gupta is also a professor of economics at Miami University, where she was the first female faculty member to hold the rank of full professor in the university's department of economics, officials said.

Click here for the full story.