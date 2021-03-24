Saint Louis Zoo names new president and CEO

Dwight Scott will take over as president and CEO starting next year

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo has named Dwight Scott, currently executive director of the San Diego Zoo, as its new president and CEO, effective Jan. 3.

Scott will succeed Jeffrey Bonner, who's set to retire from that post at year's end. Bonner, who officials said will continue to serve in an advisory role at the zoo, announced in March that he'd be retiring from the zoo's top post, which he's held since April 2002.

A 2008 gift from the Dana Brown Charitable Trust named and endowed the Saint Louis Zoo's top post as the Dana Brown president and CEO.

Scott was born and raised in Chillicothe, Missouri, about 230 miles northwest of St. Louis.

“Growing up in Missouri, I was inspired by visits to the Saint Louis Zoo,” Scott said Tuesday in a statement. “I look forward to taking the Saint Louis Zoo to new heights just as Dr. Bonner, Charlie Hoessle, Marlin Perkins, George Vierheller and all the past leaders of this world-class organization have done over the years."

He added," The Saint Louis Zoo has and always will lead the way in conserving animals and their habitats through animal management, research, recreation and educational programs. I can’t wait to get started."

Scott has held the executive director's post at the San Diego Zoo since December 2013, overseeing the daily operations of all departments at the 100-acre facility, including admissions, transportation, education, food service, retail, facilities, wildlife care, horticulture and special events, officials said.

He led the San Diego Zoo's effort to improve and expand animal habitats to nurture an appreciation for wildlife among visitors while also addressing the needs of Species Survival Plan programs managed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), officials said. He also has taken a leadership role in fighting wildlife trafficking, working with the Wildlife Trafficking Alliance on behalf of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.