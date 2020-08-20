After firing diversity chief, Page makes more personnel changes

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Wednesday announced a host of personnel changes in his government, following the firing of diversity chief Hazel Erby and his primary election win Aug. 4.
A statement from Page's administration said:
- Gerard Hollins will take over as director of revenue. He's currently an adjunct professor in public policy at the Brown School at Washington University and was the finance analyst for the city of St. Louis and a public finance analyst for the County of Los Angeles. Quentin Wilsonhad led revenue.
- Chuck Henderson, acting director of information technology, will permanently take over the role. He's held roles at Edgewell Personal Care and Energizer Holdings.
- Courtney Whiteside will be director of the municipal court, having just served as deputy director. Her previous posts included municipal division courts monitor for the Missouri Supreme Court. The director position has been vacant since Page became county executive, a Page spokeswoman said.
- Nate Adams will become acting director of the minority- and women-owned business enterprise program. Adams previously worked for MOKAN, an advocacy group for minority- and women-owned construction businesses. Fran Lyles-Wiggins, who had led the program, departed last week, the Page spokeswoman said.
Page on Wednesday also addressed his firing of Erby and appointment of Kenneth Murdock as acting director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
