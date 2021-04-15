San Francisco-based digital real estate firm Opendoor launches operations in St. Louis

Opendoor has developed a digital real estate platform that allows sellers to list their homes and receive cash offers for them

ST. LOUIS — San Francisco-based real estate startup Opendoor said Wednesday it has launched operations in St. Louis.

St. Louis marks the real estate firm's first market in Missouri. In addition to St. Louis, Opendoor said Wednesday it is also launching in Greenville, South Carolina, and Corpus Christi, Texas, making its platform now available in 30 markets nationwide.

Founded in 2014, Opendoor has developed a digital real estate platform that allows sellers to list their homes and receive cash offers for them. Opendoor buys homes from sellers at market-value for a fee and then sells the acquired properties on its online platform.

Opendoor’s entrance into the St. Louis market comes after it has eyed the region for expansion during the past two years. The startup in 2019 told the Business Journal that it was exploring expansion locally.

“We think that our value and our service will really resonate with customers in St. Louis. We like to be part of the community and partner with local vendors and local agents. There’s a lot of opportunity I think in St. Louis given the size of the city and the strength of the market,” said Chris Westrom, Opendoor's regional manager overseeing its St. Louis market.

Westrom said he believes Opendoor’s digital platform is well suited to meet rising consumer demand for technology that allows them to more easily complete transactions.

“A lot of what we provide is that seamless transaction. People are being more and more expecting of that,” he said.