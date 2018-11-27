ST. LOUIS — The owner of Sasha's Wine Bar is seeking to build a rooftop patio and event space to the Demun restaurant, according to plans filed with the City of Clayton.

The proposed additions comprise an 800-square-foot patio on the existing roof and 1,000-square-foot event space at Sasha's, at 706 Demun Ave. The patio would seat about 49 people, plans showed.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Webster Groves-based Blaes Architects has been tapped for the project, which is estimated to cost $200,000.

For more details, click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

© St. Louis Business Journal