ST. LOUIS — The owner of Sasha's Wine Bar is seeking to build a rooftop patio and event space to the Demun restaurant, according to plans filed with the City of Clayton.

The proposed additions comprise an 800-square-foot patio on the existing roof and 1,000-square-foot event space at Sasha's, at 706 Demun Ave. The patio would seat about 49 people, plans showed.

Webster Groves-based Blaes Architects has been tapped for the project, which is estimated to cost $200,000.

For more details, click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

© St. Louis Business Journal