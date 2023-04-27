Save A Lot grocery store in East St. Louis closes

The store closed on April 20.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A Save A Lot grocery store in East St. Louis, Illinois, has closed, the company confirmed, as the location's independent owner says he's retiring.

The store, at 10 Vieux Carre Drive, closed April 20, owner Robert "Bob" Bonner told the Belleville News-Democrat, adding that he expects someone will buy the site and he's leaving to retire in Florida.

A Save A Lot spokeswoman said that the St. Ann grocery firm takes the decision to close any of its stores "very seriously."

"The independent owner and operator of the Save A Lot location on Vieux Carre in East St. Louis made the difficult decision to close the store on April 20, donating any remaining items to local charities, including the Urban League and nearby churches," she said. "We are grateful to our customers for their loyal support in this location, and hope to continue serving them through our store at 2600 State Street."