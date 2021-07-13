Save A Lot plans to remodel all of its stores

The grocer announced last week that it plans to speed up investment in stores as part of its ongoing modernization efforts

ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, the St. Ann-based discount grocery chain, is working with its independent store licensees to remodel a third of its stores in 2021, with plans to remodel all 1,000 locations by 2024.

The grocer announced last week that it plans to speed up investment in stores as part of its ongoing modernization efforts. The rollout builds on the success of recent marketwide upgrades in St. Louis, Denver and Tampa, officials said.

After he joined Save A Lot in April 2017, CEO Kenneth McGrath began the drive to make the company more competitive. That included upgrading its logo and design in 2018 and starting aggressive remodeling of its stores. Three years ago, Save A Lot also began transitioning to a wholesale model by selling more than 300 company-owned locations, except its 21 St. Louis-area stores, to new and existing retail license partners, with Save A Lot becoming a service provider to the new licensees. Among those transactions was the sale of 51 stores in Tampa in December; the sale of five stores in Washington, D.C., in June; and the sale 10 stores in New Orleans earlier this month.

Save A Lot officials said last week that the new store design was inspired by customer and employee feedback and has a lighter, brighter and easier-to-shop footprint. The grocery chain's licensing model allows the local operator to feature an assortment of regional products, including brands curated for customers of the neighborhood stores.