Schlafly beer expands with 2 new distribution deals

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer, the flagship brand of St. Louis craft beer pioneer Saint Louis Brewery, is expanding with two new distribution deals, officials said Monday.
Schlafly has inked deals with Kalamazoo, Michigan-based Imperial Beverage in Michigan and Columbus, Ohio-based Premium Beverage Supply for distribution across those states. Terms of the agreements weren't disclosed.
The new agreements take Schlafly's distribution footprint to 16 states and the District of Columbia, concentrated primarily in states surrounding Missouri and the East Coast.
“We are thrilled to enter the Michigan and Ohio markets with such highly regarded partners as Imperial Beverage and Premium Beverage Supply. Both are great beer-loving states, and we’ve already received such a warm welcome from consumers in these communities. In just two weeks in Ohio, we’ve already sold most of our initial allotment,” Fran Caradonna, CEO of Saint Louis Brewery, said in a statement. “We’ve proudly brewed a diverse collection of true-to-style beers for over 30 years at Schlafly Beer, and we are honored to share our craft with more communities in the Midwest.”
