Schnucks is bringing AI-powered 'smart salad bars' to select stores

The tech-forward salad bars offer technology-enabled hood shields, automatic dispensers and a mounting system to ensure utensil handles don't touch the food.

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks Market Inc. will soon offer customers a “smart salad bar” experience at 22 of its stores across Missouri and Illinois, thanks to a partnership with Picadeli.

Picadeli allows for full traceability of its supply chain and operations, as well as QR-code scanning, to ensure products do not stay out longer than allowed, signaling the need for refilling and AI reordering.

Its tech-forward salad bars also highlight food safety, featuring technology-enabled shielding hoods, automatic hand sanitizer and bowl dispensers, and a mounting system for utensils that ensures the handle doesn’t contact food.

Schnucks soft tested the salad bars at 16 of its stores and found that “significant customer demand existed,” according to Vice President of Deli and Prepared Foods Geoff Wexler.

Installation of the salad bars has already begun in select stores, and installation at the initial 22 stores should be complete by early June.

The St. Louis Business Journal has the full list of Schnucks Markets stores where the "smart salad bars" will be added. To see it, click here.