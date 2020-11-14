Schnucks close to finishing renovations at 2 St. Louis city stores, rebrands downtown location

The grocer said its downtown location at 315 N. 9th Street, previously named Culinaria, is now called “Schnucks Downtown.”​

ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets is nearing completion of two renovation projects at stores in St. Louis city. In addition, the grocer said its downtown location at 315 N. 9th Street, previously named Culinaria, is now called “Schnucks Downtown.”

Officials said in a release that the downtown store’s remodel includes the new name as well as new hours beginning Nov. 30, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., which gives shoppers extra hours on Saturday and Sunday. Also, the company will honor its metro weekly ad pricing at the store beginning Dec. 2.

Beyond the new name and signage, the company expanded Schnucks Downtown’s meat and seafood cases, added grocery items, expanded produce cases, added self check-out kiosks and a self-service Kaldi’s Coffee bar.

Costs for the renovations were not disclosed. The downtown store employs 42, officials said.

Another city store, at 4171 Lindell Blvd. in the Central West End, is undergoing renovations. Schnucks said the store received decor upgrades, an expanded hot foods section in the deli, added a grab-and-go section and a new cheese island. The store also added a service counter to its meat department and sushi to its seafood department. Officials said the CWE store is getting more self-service checkouts as well.

Costs for these renovations also were not disclosed. The CWE store employs 149.

Click here for the full story.