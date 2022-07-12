Schnucks expands meal delivery through DoorDash

Deli offerings that can be delivered include rotisserie chickens, sandwiches, chicken wings, pulled pork, side dishes and side salads.

ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets is expanding its prepared food delivery with San Francisco-based DoorDash to 25 stores in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, the family-owned grocery chain said Monday.

Last year, Schnucks began offering meal and prepared food delivery through DoorDash from five St. Louis-area stores. Deli offerings that can be delivered include rotisserie chickens, sandwiches, chicken wings, pulled pork, side dishes and side salads.

Orders can be placed through the Schnucks Rewards app by choosing the DoorDash link, or by directly using the DoorDash app or website directly. A typical delivery time is within 30 minutes, pending DoorDash driver availability and demand, officials said. Taxes, delivery and service fees apply to DoorDash offers, and Schnucks is offering first-time DoorDash customers a 20% discount on orders of $15 or more through July 31.

DoorDash will deliver to addresses within 3.7 miles of the 25 Schnucks locations now offering the service. Other locations and menu items might be introduced in the future, Schnucks said.

The Schnucks locations now accepting DoorDash are:

St. Louis area (* = new location)

Richardson Crossing, 3900 Vogel Road, Arnold *

15425 Manchester Road, Ballwin*

2511 Kehrs Mill Road, Ballwin*

8800 Manchester Road, Brentwood

Town Square, 7909 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie*

45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, Fenton*

8200 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Florissant*

2030 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights

1950 Zumbehl Road, St. Charles

4171 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis

1020 Loughborough Ave., St. Louis*

577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters*

8650 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves*

1960 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville*

Metro East (* = new location)

2811 Homer M. Adams Parkway, Alton*

501 Beltline Road, Collinsville*

Market Place, 1000 Columbia Centre Drive, Columbia, Illinois*

2665 N. Illinois St., Swansea*

Schnucks also is offering prepared-meal delivery through DoorDash at stores in Cape Girardeau and Columbia, Missouri; Bloomington, Champaign, Rockford and Springfield, Illinois; and Evansville, Indiana.