Schnucks expands new staffing strategy throughout Midwest after adding 140 jobs in St. Louis

The "Schnucks Flexforce" program was introduced at the company’s St. Louis-area stores in October.

ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets Inc. this week said it is expanding a recently introduced employment option that added 140 jobs to the St. Louis region.

Called “Schnucks Flexforce,” the program, which was introduced at the company’s St. Louis-area stores in October, gives workers more flexibility by allowing them to use an app to self-select the shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules.

The program will now be offered at additional stores across Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, including Metro East Schnucks locations, the company said.

“The initial launch allowed us to learn how this program can be a true benefit for our teammates, our customers and our company,” said Paul Simon, a spokesperson for the company. “It was always our goal to expand to additional geographic areas. We are expanding now because of the successful implementation in the St. Louis area.”

The employment option aims to help retain and attract workers, as nationwide staffing shortages and labor challenges have impeded retailers as of late.

Despite nationwide staffing concerns, Simon said Schnucks saw slight year-over-year growth in its number of employees in 2022. Schnucks' workforce grew by 148 people, from 11,739 in January 2022 to 11,887 this January, which the company attributed largely to the Flexforce program.

Schnucks saw its 2021 revenue remain steady at $2.9 billion in comparison with 2020, making it one of the region's largest privately held companies. In 2020, the grocer reported 12,889 total employees and 9,576 local employees, numbers which fell to 11,739 total and 8,658 in 2021, according to Business Journal research.