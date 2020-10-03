CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. — Schnuck Markets Inc. said Friday it is buying the Mahomet IGA store in Mahomet, Illinois, about 144 miles northeast of St. Louis. Terms weren't disclosed. It would be the company's fourth store in the Champaign-Urbana metropolitan area.

The sellers are Brooks and Tammy Marsh, Schnucks said. They will continue to own the 38,000-square-foot building, at 202 Eastwood Drive, which will be leased to Schnucks.

The St. Louis-based grocery chain said the store will convert to a Schnucks on April 1. It said it is making employment offers to Mahomet IGA's 79 workers.

"Brooks and Tammy have operated this store with pride for 15 years, and we look forward to continuing to take care of the store's longtime customers and welcoming many new ones as well," Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said in a statement.

Schnuck Markets reported 2018 revenue of $2.7 billion, flat from the prior year. It said Friday it operates 112 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, and employs 13,500 people.

